ROME (AP) — ChatGPT could return to Italy by the end of the month if its maker, OpenAI, complies with measures to satisfy regulators who had imposed a temporary ban on the artificial intelligence software over privacy worries. The Italian data protection authority on Wednesday outlined a raft of requirements that OpenAI will have to satisfy before it gets unblocked. That includes OpenAI posting information on its website about how and why it processes the personal information of users, verify users’ ages to filter out young children and launch a publicity campaign by May 15 to inform people about how it uses their personal data for training algorithms.

