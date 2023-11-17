SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The board of ChatGPT-maker Open AI says it has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman and replaced him with an interim CEO. It says the move came after a review found Altman was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board. The company says the board lost confidence in Altman’s ability to continue leading OpenAI. It has appointed Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, to an interim CEO role effective immediately.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.