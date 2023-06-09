NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Peretti plays a first-time director in her directorial debut, “First Time Female Director.” The film premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival takes an acutely meta premise in lampooning the tumultuous experience of an inexperienced woman brought in to a direct a play at a small local theater in Glendale, California, after its original male director is accused of misconduct. In one scene, while Peretti’s character bangs a trash can lid and shouts “Learn your blocking,” a cast member grumbles, “We replaced a predator with a female disaster.” “First Time Female Director” is up for sale at Tribeca.

