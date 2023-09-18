ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — The Chevron Corp. says a liquefied natural gas plant in Australia has resumed full production after a fault cut output by one-fifth for three days. A turbine at the Wheatstone LNG plant in Western Australia state tripped last Thursday as around 500 unionized Chevron staff escalated strike action over pay and conditions. Wheatstone and Chevron’s Gorgon plant, both in the state’s Pilbara region, account for between 5% and 7% of global LNG supply. Chevron said on Monday full production did not resume at Wheatstone until Sunday night. It says there’s no change to scheduled LNG deliveries. About 500 unionized Chevron employees stopped work for a second consecutive day on Sunday and warned of further disruptions to come.

