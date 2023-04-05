CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say SWAT officers are responding to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River. The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area. Chicago Police media representatives said they believe it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.