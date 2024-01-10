IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to adverse weather and travel conditions, the performance of “Chicago, the Musical” scheduled for Wednesday at the Frontier Center has been postponed.

Officials say to hold onto your tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled performance.

“We are actively working to identify a new date, and we will notify you as soon as possible once a suitable time has been confirmed,” the Idaho Falls Arts Council said. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding in this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at 208-522-0471.”