TWIN FALLS (KIFI)-A child is dead after a crash on State Highway 50 in Twin Falls County, which involved a semi-truck.

The Idaho State Police is investigating the crash which occurred at 3:20 in the morning on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at eastbound SH50 at milepost 1.7, in Twin Falls County.

A 39-year-old woman, from Roseville, CA was traveling westbound on SH50 in a Honda CRV. A 47-year-old man, from Twin Falls, was traveling eastbound on SH50 in a Freightliner semi-truck.

The driver of the Honda veered left, and went into the eastbound oncoming lane where the two-vehicles collided.

The female driver was wearing a seat belt and was transported via air ambulance to the hospital. Her passenger, a 35-year-old male from Butte, MT was wearing his seat belt and was transported via air ambulance to the hospital.

Her passenger, a juvenile, was in a child safety seat and succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The male driver was wearing a seat belt and was not transported.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for approximately 6 hours.