KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Missouri are investigating the circumstances that led to a child’s death in a fall from a downtown Kansas City apartment building. Police have not confirmed the child’s name but say it was a boy under age 12. Capt. Corey Carlisle said Tuesday that police are still working to determine how far he fell. Officers responded just after 11 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Grand Boulevard and found the child with “bodily trauma” in an alley. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the fall was captured on surveillance footage. The death is being investigated as “suspicious.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.