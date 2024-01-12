POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A former owner of a child daycare center will serve probation for a battery charge.

Melanie Lynn Anderson owned Stepping Stones Preschool and Childcare Center in Pocatello. She was charged with Misdemeanor Battery following an investigation at the center last June.

Magistrate Judge David Penrod sentenced Anderson Tuesday after making a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Judge Penrod sentenced Anderson to 10 days in Jail but suspended it and ordered her to serve 2 months of unsupervised probation.