By Mariya Knight, CNN

(CNN) — London police are searching for a man suspected of throwing a corrosive substance on multiple victims including a woman and two children in a “horrific incident” on Wednesday night.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police said the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in south London’s Clapham district following the attack. No arrests have been made.

Nine people were wounded, including three adults who helped the initial victims and three responding police officers who were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

“We will update as soon as we know more about their conditions,” Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said in a statement.

Castle said an investigation had been opened and tests were ongoing to determine what the suspected corrosive substance was.

“We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.