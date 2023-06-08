By Radina Gigova and Xiaofei Xu, CNN
(CNN) — Children were among several people injured Thursday in a knife attack in Annecy, in the southeast France, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.
“Several people, including children, were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was apprehended thanks to the swift intervention of the police,” he said on his official Twitter feed.
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.
