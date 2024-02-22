IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you saw smoke Thursday morning near Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls, that’s because a chimney caught fire inside a home.
It happened on the corner of S Boulevard and Bremer Drive.
Fire crews say it caught fire because of existing build up of soot and ash.
The fire and smoke were contained to the chimney, so there is no extensive damage to the home, and no one was injured.
