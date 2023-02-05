BEIJING (AP) — China has accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force when the American military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said he lodged a formal complaint with the U.S. Embassy over the U.S. us of military force on the balloon. Xie repeated China’s insistence that the balloon was a Chinese civil unmanned airship that blew into the U.S. by mistake. He said China would “resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies” and “reserve the right to make further necessary responses.”