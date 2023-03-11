BEIJING (AP) — China says it has no hidden motives and isn’t trying to fill any vacuum in the Middle East after it hosted talks at which Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations. The Foreign Ministry on Saturday quoted an unidentified spokesperson saying China “pursues no selfish interest whatsoever” and opposes geopolitical competition in the Mideast. It says China will continue to support Mideast countries in “resolving differences through dialogue and consultation to jointly promote lasting peace and stability.” The agreement announced Friday to reestablish Iran-Saudi ties and reopen embassies after seven years is seen as a major diplomatic victory for China as Gulf Arab states perceive the U.S. as reducing its presence in the Middle East.