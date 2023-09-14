TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is promoting new economic opportunities for Taiwanese people while at the same time ramping up military activity around the island it claims as its own. Experts say the “carrots and sticks” approach, which Beijing has employed for years, signals a choice between peaceful “reunification” and military aggression ahead of a Taiwanese presidential election next year. This week, China unveiled a plan for an “integrated development demonstration zone” in its southeastern Fujian province, the closest to self-governed, democratic Taiwan. Taipei strongly rejects China’s sovereignty claims. The economic overture comes at a time of increased Chinese military activity around Taiwan, with dozens of warplanes and warships approaching the island almost daily.

By SIMINA MISTREANU and HUIZHONG WU Associated Press

