BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call that his government will send an envoy to Ukraine and other nations to discuss a possible “political settlement” to Russia’s war with the country. A government statement gave no indication whether the envoy also would visit Russia. A phone call between the two leaders was long anticipated after Beijing said it wants to act as a peace mediator. China has tried to appear neutral in the war but has refused to criticize Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

