BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison on spying charges. John Shing-Wan Leung, who holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, had been detained on April 15, 2021 by the counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou. The city’s intermediate court announced Leung’s sentencing in a brief statement Monday on its social media site but gave no details of the charges. Such investigations and trials are held behind closed doors and little or no information is made public. Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit a historical low amid disputes over trade, technology, human rights and China’s increasingly aggressive approach toward its territorial claims.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.