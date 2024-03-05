By Simone McCarthy, CNN

Beijing (CNN) — China has set an ambitious economic growth target of “around 5%“ for 2024, as its leaders aim to restore confidence in the world’s second-largest economy in the face of significant challenges threatening its growth.

The figure — similar to last year’s growth target — was released Tuesday morning at the opening of the annual gathering of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s rubber-stamp legislature, which draws nearly 3,000 delegates to Beijing for a week-long meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.