By Aimee Lewis, CNN
The final day of the World Chess Championship was always going to be a nervy affair, but few could have predicted just how tense the battle would be.
After the classical section of the tournament ended 7-7 after 14 games, the championship between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren went to tiebreaks.
In the fourth and final rapid tiebreak game Sunday, it was Ding who was victorious.
More to follow.
