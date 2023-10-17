By Laura He, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — China’s economy expanded by 4.9% in the third quarter, compared to a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

The figure was higher than the estimate of 4.4% growth from a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarterly basis, the economy increased by 1.3% in the July-to-September period, compared to 0.8% growth in the previous three months.

