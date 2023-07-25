By Simone McCarthy

Hong Kong (CNN) — China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang has been replaced by his predecessor Wang Yi in a major shake-up to China’s foreign policy leadership, approved by Chinese authorities on Tuesday.

The move was voted on by the top decision-making body of China’s rubber-stamp Parliament on Tuesday, according to state media. It comes as Qin had been missing from the public eye for a month without explanation.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

