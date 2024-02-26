SINGAPORE (AP) — China’s C919 single-aisle jet made its international debut at the Singapore Airshow, attracting masses of visitors and hundreds of orders, but analysts say it still has a long way to go before it can compete with aircraft from market leaders Boeing and Airbus. The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China –- known as COMAC — has received over 1,000 orders for the jet, mostly from domestic airlines. Designed and assembled in China, the C919 has many parts, including its engine, sourced from other countries. A lack of international certification means the aircraft cannot operate in most countries unless they recognize certifications by China’s civil aviation regulator.

