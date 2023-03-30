BO’AO, China (AP) — China’s new No. 2 leader says its economic recovery improved in March and he promised to stay committed to opening to the world. Speaking at an economic forum, Premier Li Qiang told an international audience of politicians and businesspeople that President Xi Jinping’s government is trying to revive business and consumer confidence after anti-virus controls that isolated China were abruptly dropped in December. Li said the economy showed “encouraging momentum of rebounding” in January and February. He said the situation in March is “even better.” Li took office in a once-a-decade change of government that installed Xi loyalists to enforce his vision of tighter political control over the economy and society.

