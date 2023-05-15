BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese envoy is preparing to visit Ukraine and Russia, but there appeared to be little chance of a breakthrough to end the 15-month-long invasion. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government says it is neutral but has given Moscow political and diplomatic support. Beijing released a proposed peace plan in February, but that was dismissed by Washington and other Ukrainian allies, who insist on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces leaving Ukraine. Political analysts see little hope for a peace agreement. They say by sending an envoy, China appears to be trying to neutralize criticism of its friendship with Putin and to split European allies away from Washington.

