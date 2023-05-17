CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese envoy has asked Australian authorities to increase efforts to find survivors of a capsizing in the Indian Ocean. There were 39 on board the Chinese fishing boat when it capsized Tuesday in the middle of the ocean. No survivors or life rafts have been spotted so far. Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian told reporters Thursday that China wants to coordinate with “friendly countries,” including Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, on the search and rescue effort. China’s president and prime minister both ordered Chinese diplomats and bureaucrats to assist in the search for survivors. Australian authorities say the upturned hull was spotted 3,100 miles northwest of the Australian west coast city of Perth.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.