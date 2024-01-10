By David Chalian, CNN

(CNN) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to announce that he is suspending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during a 5 p.m. event in Windham, New Hampshire, according to a source familiar with his plans.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

