By David Chalian, CNN
(CNN) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to announce that he is suspending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during a 5 p.m. event in Windham, New Hampshire, according to a source familiar with his plans.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.