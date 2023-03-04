By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Get ready for Chris Rock to make history.

The comedian will take the stage on Saturday night to perform “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” the first ever live global streaming event for Netflix.

The performance will mark Rock’s sixth standup special and his second for Netflix after 2018’s “Tamborine,” directed by Bo Burnham.

Netflix has released a 30-second teaser for the highly anticipated standup set in which Rock is alone in a dressing room, staring into a mirror, when a voice announces, “Chris, they’re ready for you.”

“The Show Before the Show” and “The Show After the Show,” featuring some of Rock’s comedian friends, will stream around his performance.

What to watch for

The special will likely mark the first of likely many live events to come on Netflix, and Rock is expected to address being slapped at last year’s Academy Awards. The special airs nearly a year after the incident.

How to watch

The pre-show starts at 9:30 p.m. ET and Rock goes live at 10 p.m. ET. The post-show will follow his performance.

You just need a Netflix account (or someone’s password.)

Special guests

The pre-show will be hosted by Ronny Chieng, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones and Dean Cole. More performers are expected to surprise viewers.

Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, Sir Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes are all set to make appearances.

David Spade and Dana Carvey will host the post-show, alongside Hall, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and JB Smoove.

Location

The comedian will take the stage at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD.

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” streams Mar. 4 on Netflix.

