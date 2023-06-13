POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Country music star Chris Young is coming to southeast Idaho this summer.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, Chris Young will bring his tour to the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello.

The 2006 Nashville Star’s deep voice has scored nine No. 1 hit songs that rocketed him to stardom and multi-platinum fame. Young will bring new hits from his album Famous Friends like “All Dogs Go to Heaven” and “Looking for You” mixed with classics like “Tomorrow” and “Getting’ You Home.”

Early ticket sales will be available Wednesday, June 14, to those who sign-up for emails from the venue at bannockcountyeventcenter.us. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, June 16, at bannockcountyeventcenter.us.

The pre-party area will open at 4:30 p.m. for those who want to avoid the lines. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.