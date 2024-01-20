SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:07 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers mounted their first second-half comeback of the season to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a divisional-round playoff game. After spending all regular season as front-runners, the Niners needed to come from behind for a change and Brock Purdy and McCaffrey did just enough on the last drive to send San Francisco to its third straight NFC championship game. Dre Greenlaw sealed the win with his second interception of Jordan Love.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.