POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is issuing Christmas tree permits for $10 now until Dec. 24.

The permits allow the public to harvest one tree per family from BLM-managed public lands in southeastern Idaho.

Over-the-counter sales of Christmas tree permits are available at the BLM Pocatello Field Office Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Online sale of Christmas tree permits are available HERE.

A mobile location will not be available in Malad City this year. The permits are valid for BLM public lands managed by the Pocatello and Upper Snake field offices, including traditional Christmas tree harvest areas such as the Deep Creek range, Pleasantviews range, Samaria range and Island Park.

Trees may not be harvested in these areas managed by the BLM Pocatello Field Office:

Petticoat Peak and Worm Creek Wilderness Study Areas (WSAs)

Wolverine Canyon

BLM-administered campgrounds

Trees may also not be harvested in these areas within the BLM Upper Snake Field Office boundary:

Sand Mountain WSA

Black Canyon WSA

Appendicitis Hill WSA

Snake River Islands WSA

Henrys Lake WSA

White Knob Mountain

Hawley Mountain

China Cup

Cedar Butte

Hell’s Half Acre

Burnt Creek

BLM-administered campgrounds

You must have a valid permit to cut or remove trees from public lands. Please note tag prices and restrictions are different for trees cut on U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service lands. Further questions regarding Christmas tree cutting and off-limits tree-cutting areas on BLM-managed public lands may be directed to Channing Swan or Taylor Leonhardt of the BLM Pocatello Field Office at 208-478-6340.