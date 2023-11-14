IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Funeral services have also been announced for Christopher Tapp.

He passed away Sunday, Nov. 5 following an accident in Las Vegas.

Services will be Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Coltrin Mortuary on 1st Street in Idaho Falls at 11 a.m.

His family will meet with visitors one hour prior to the services.

He will be buried at the Ririe Shelton Cemetery.

Tapp gained national attention after he was freed after serving 20 years in prison for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in 1996.

Tapp was exonerated from the crime.