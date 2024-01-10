LAS VEGAS (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department media release) – On November 22, 2023, LVMPD Homicide was made aware of a suspicious death that occurred October 29, 2023, in the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

On October 29, 2023, medical personnel responded to a call for service regarding a male, later identified as 47-year-old Christopher Tapp, suffering from injuries as a result of a purported accident. Tapp was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Through the course of the suspicious death investigation, LVMPD Homicide Detectives have learned Tapp was in an altercation inside a room at a resort before being located and transported to the hospital.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has since ruled Tapp’s death a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.