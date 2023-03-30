CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Chubbuck announced the creation of a new Adopt-a-Park Program.

The program is designed to enhance parks and open spaces within Chubbuck through community involvement.

By participating, park adopters help increase awareness and pride in the parks and help encourage others to share their enthusiasm and passion for parks. The city invites individuals, community groups, neighborhood associations, faith-based organizations, businesses, teams and others to apply for one or more parks.

Each group attends to park needs such as weeding, mulching, and litter removal at least once per month, weather permitting. Groups can work with the Parks & Recreation Division to complete other projects such as painting, clean-up days, invasive species removal or flower/tree planting depending on needs and the group’s interests. Chubbuck Parks & Recreation will provide tools and supplies for park projects and the Adopt-a-Park Program supplements regular maintenance done by the division’s staff.

“My team and I are excited to work with local families, neighborhoods, businesses, or other groups to promote community service and engagement and we’re really excited to see more community awareness of the parks system that we love and care for,” Chubbuck Parks & Recreation Manager Aaron Schilhabel said.

Signs placed at the adopted park give recognition of the adopter’s contributions along with social media posts, adoption announcements, and an official Certificate of Adoption. In addition, the adopting groups will be invited to attend a recognition event at the end of the calendar year with the Mayor and City Council.

The City is excited to already have two park adoptions – Idaho Central Credit Union has adopted Cotant Park and Phil Cisneros and family has adopted Bistline Park. These early adoptions are evidence our community is full of those wanting to offer service to improve the lives and experiences of many.

For interested adopters, more information can be found on the city’s website.