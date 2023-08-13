CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)- It’s the 63rd annual celebration of Chubbuck Days.

Chubbuck days celebration spans the weekend with fun family activities.

Saturday, August 12, the celebrations were kicked off by a parade that ended near Cotant Park.

At the start of the parade, the mayor of Chubbuck and Chubbuck’s city council were waving and passing out candy to the parade spectators. And the Parade left its mark on those who watched it.

“It’s always good to bring family and meet up with friends on a really nice day here and here in Pocatello. Chubbuck,” said Dallas Warren.

“We thought it was great. It lasted a long time. There was tons of candy. It was high energy. Kids loved it,” said Maria Keller.

Warren and Keller added that the parade was great for their kids as summer break continues to wind down.

“Our little ones got a lot of energy. So we just anything that’s going around in town, we try to make out we try to get to it just to, just to have something to do,” said Warren.

“Yeah it’s fun, They enjoy it, but I like it, too,” said Keller.

However, at the parade’s end, no one seemed to have a favorite float.

“You know what? I like all the old cars, and I like the music,” said Keller.

“It’s good to just see how people get creative with everything. I don’t know if I have a favorite, but even on the floats, there were a lot of families and kids running around and it it’s good to see people just get out,” said Warren.

The fun then continued at Cotant Park with a party celebrating Chubbuck.