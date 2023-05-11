CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Chubbuck Police Department announced the upcoming retirement of its Chief of Police. After more than 29 years of law enforcement service to our local community, Chief Bill Guiberson will be retiring on June 22, 2023.

Chief Guiberson grew up in the Chubbuck/Pocatello area, where he graduated from Highland High School. After graduating, he enlisted and served in the United States Navy at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida, and aboard the USS Dwight D Eisenhower. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he returned home to serve our local community.

Chief Guiberson began his law enforcement career with the Idaho Department of Corrections, where he served as a Correctional Officer at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center (PWCC). The facility first opened its doors in 1994 and Chief Guiberson was with the first group of Correctional Officers to be hired by PWCC.

In 1997, Chief Guiberson was hired by the Chubbuck Police Department (CPD) and he graduated from the 114th Session of the Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Academy in Meridian, Idaho. He started his CPD career as a Patrol Officer and worked his way through the ranks, until he was sworn in as the Chief of Police in 2017.

During his time with the CPD, Chief Guiberson served as a Field Training Officer, a member of the Special Response Team, a K9 Officer, a Patrol Division Commander, and a Public Information Officer. He also served as a Master Emergency Vehicle Operations Instructor and has instructed at both the Idaho POST Academy and for the Idaho State University Law Enforcement Program.

In 2008, Chief Guiberson attended the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy (FBINA) in Quantico, Virginia, and is a graduate of Session #233. In 2016, he served as the President of the Montana/Idaho Chapter of the FBINA Associates and he served on the Idaho Peace Officer’s Memorial Board.

In 2020, Chief Guiberson obtained his Idaho POST Executive Certificate and he has obtained several other certificates throughout his career, including his: Advanced, Supervisory and Management Certificates. Chief Guiberson has contributed much of his success to his supportive family and his loving wife.

Chief Guiberson has played a key role in mentoring our current CPD leadership and has consistently set a prime example of what it means to be a true public servant.