IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Dave Elmore, the owner of the Idaho Falls Chukars and Idaho Falls Spud Kings, as well as multiple other teams through the Elmore Sports Group, passed away Wednesday.

Elmore purchased the then-Idaho Falls Braves in 1986, and he has owned the team since that time.

In a statement, Chukars and Spud Kings President Kevin Greene said Elmore gave so much to the Idaho Falls community and its teams.

“Our community has been incredibly fortunate to have enjoyed Dave Elmore’s team ownership and leadership for nearly 40 years,” Greene said. “It’s entirely possible that professional baseball would not exist in Idaho Falls if it were not for Dave. It was not just his passion and love for the game that has enabled this franchise to succeed, but Dave also made a significant financial commitment to the construction of Melaleuca Field. It was his leadership and connection to the community that allowed us to bring Spud Kings hockey to Idaho Falls. He was the best.”

Elmore was 88 years old.