IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thursday night, the Idaho Falls Chukars got a big monkey off their backs when they ended a nine-game losing streak with a 10-9 victory over the Grand Junction Jackalopes.

This win is also the first for the Chuks in the second half of the Pioneer League season, as Idaho Falls improves to 1-2.

The Chukars led by as much as eight runs at one point, but despite letting the Jackalopes back in the game, Idaho Falls just held on for the one-run win.

Next up, the Chuks can make it two wins in a row against the Jackalopes Friday at 7:05 p.m.