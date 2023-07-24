IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Chukars bounced back in a big way on Saturday night with a 14-3 win over Grand Junction.

The Chukars scored six runs in the first three innings and eleven in the six to take control on this one, ending the night with a total of 18 hits.

Three Chukars finished with multi-RBI games, including Mark Herron Jr. with five, Trevor Halsema with three and Michael Kohn with two.