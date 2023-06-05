IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Chukars lost their final game of their six-game homestand against the Grand Junction Jackalopes 9-7 on Sunday.

The Chukars scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead, but the Jackalopes responded with four runs in the seventh to regain the lead on their way to the victory.

Despite the loss, the Chukars were able to win four out of six games against the Jackalopes after beginning the season with a 1-5 record.

The Chukars will now head to Ogden on Tuesday for a six-game roadtrip against the Raptors.