IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In their home opener on Friday, the Idaho Falls Chukars offense struggled all night, losing to the Boise Hawks 6-0.

The Hawks hit a home run in their second at-bat, and added two more runs in the third inning.

The Chukars were able to keep the deficit manageable until the ninth, when the Hawks added three more runs to seal the deal.

Despite the loss, Sam Troyer and Bryce Brown each recorded multiple hits for the Chukars.