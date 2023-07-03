IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After a big comeback win on Friday night, the Idaho Falls Chukars fell back to earth on Saturday with a 8-2 loss to the Ogden Raptors.
The Raptors took over in the fourth and fifth inning with seven runs combined.
The Chukars were able to get on the scoreboard in the eighth with a two-RBI single from Michael Kohn.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.