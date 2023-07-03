IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After a big comeback win on Friday night, the Idaho Falls Chukars fell back to earth on Saturday with a 8-2 loss to the Ogden Raptors.

The Raptors took over in the fourth and fifth inning with seven runs combined.

The Chukars were able to get on the scoreboard in the eighth with a two-RBI single from Michael Kohn.