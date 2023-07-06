IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A back-and-forth slugfest went the way of the Idaho Falls Chukars Thursday night, as they defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 14-9 to open up a three-game set at Melaleuca Field.

It’s the first on-field victory for the Chukars since last Friday’s win against the Ogden Raptors, even though Idaho Falls picked up a forfeit victory against Great Falls Tuesday.

Eduardo Acosta led the way at the plate for the Chuks, going 4-for-5 with four RBI.

Next up, game two of the three-game set is Friday night back at the Luc at 7:05 p.m.