IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Chukars announced Thursday the team has hired Troy Percival as Idaho Falls’ next manager.

Percival ranks 13th all-time in MLB history with 358 saves in 14 seasons at the big league level.

He was also the head coach at his alma mater UC Riverside from 2014 to 2020.

Percival replaces Dave Clark, who was named the Astros’ First Base Coach last month after one season with the Chukars.

Bob Milacki will return as pitching coach and Billy Butler will return as bench coach for the 2024 season, per the release.