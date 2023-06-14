IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After surrendering 17 runs in the series opener, the Idaho Falls Chukars bounced back with a solid win Wednesday night, taking down the Rocky Mountain Vibes 5-3.
The Vibes jumped out in front with a three-run second inning, but it was all Chukars from there.
Idaho Falls tallied two runs in its half of the second, then tallied three more runs in the middle-to-late innings for a 5-3 advantage the Chuks would not surrender.
Next up, the rubber match of this three-game series is Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.