IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Once the Idaho Falls Chukars took the lead Thursday night, they ran away from the Grand Junction Jackalopes to pick up a dominating 15-2 win, their third straight victory.
Crooked numbers led the Chuks to a big advantage. They scored five runs in the third inning and seven in the sixth inning.
Tyler Wyatt led the way, going 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBI. Jordan Myron also tallied three hits and CJ Dunn hit a dinger in consecutive games.
Next up, Idaho Falls seeks its fourth straight win Friday night back at the Luc against Grand Junction at 7:05 p.m.
