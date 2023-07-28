LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September, with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths. Seven of the deaths occurred in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. The Louisville track suspended racing operations on June 7 and moved the rest of its spring meet to Ellis Park in western Kentucky at the recommendation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the sport’s national overseer. Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen calls the deaths “a series of unfortunate circumstances” and says the review didn’t find anything fundamentally wrong about the track from previous years.

