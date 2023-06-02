By Homero De la Fuente and Zoe Sottile, CNN
(CNN) — Churchill Downs Incorporated, the Louisville organization that hosts the Kentucky Derby, is set to temporarily suspend all racing operations at its legendary racetrack to review protocols in the wake of a series of horse deaths, the company announced on Friday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
