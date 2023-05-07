IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls has been home to the city’s Cinco de Mayo celebration for many of years. Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7 the park and Idaho Falls Ice rink were filled with people celebrating the holiday and partaking in the music, food, and traditions.

“I think the most important part for the celebration is to get together, you know, to change culture and motivate other people to come and celebrate,” said Sergio Romero, a member of the Eastern Idaho Cinco de Mayo Committee.

“Looking around right now and it warms my heart to see everybody come together… like it feels like a big, huge family because I’m seeing a lot of people that I know and I love it. I enjoy this so much,” Claudia Beck, another member of the committee, said.

Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of Mexico’s victory over France in 1862. Although it is not a widespread celebration in Mexico, it is more widely celebrated here in the States. “It’s kind of weird, but it’s nice,” Romero said.

“I think it’s awesome seeing a lot of people from different cultures come together for Cinco de Mayo celebration. I, myself, am of Peruvian heritage, Peruvian blood. My last from Mexico, but I love I adopted the culture my family so it’s awesome time and it’s cool thing everyone here,” Gabriel Roca said.

Many enjoyed the festivities and traditions during the celebration. “It’s a good family tradition for sure,” said Roca.

“It’s good to come out here and enjoy the food, the people, the environment. You know, they got performers going up there, I think, by the hour. So, if anybody is looking to do something, why not come over here at the Tautphaus Park and enjoy Cinco de Mayo?” said Noel Leon.

Sunday May 7 will have more fun in the park, with more live music, dancing and traditions.