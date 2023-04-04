By WNEM Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Saginaw City Council members are considering whether to grant a 12-year tax abatement to turn the former Walgreens at Genesee and Hess into a grocery store.

The building was deemed obsolete because of the amount of work required to return it to a usable state.

An abatement would freeze taxes at current levels, giving the owners a financial incentive to invest in the site.

“This is a great opportunity for the fairgrounds’ neighborhood, for the city of Saginaw, and of course, our Genesee corridor,” one resident said during Monday night’s meeting.

A decision was not made at the meeting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.


BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.