CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – You are invited to a joyous and festive City Halliday event on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The event is free to the public.

Festivities include hot chocolate, Christmas tree cakes, candy canes, live music, french fries and tots, City Gate Singers, Highland Trouveres and Santa Claus.

There will also be an instant film ornament station with a donation of five canned food items or a new or gently used coat.

The event will go from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chubbuck City Hall.